InPlay Oil Corp Expected to Post Q4 2019 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share (TSE:IPO)

InPlay Oil Corp (TSE:IPO) – Investment analysts at Beacon Securities upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for InPlay Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02).

Get InPlay Oil alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on IPO. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on InPlay Oil from C$1.25 to C$1.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

InPlay Oil stock opened at C$0.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. InPlay Oil has a 52 week low of C$0.49 and a 52 week high of C$1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.32 million and a P/E ratio of -2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$17.40 million during the quarter.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for InPlay Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InPlay Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.