InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) PT Lowered to C$1.20

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.20 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of InPlay Oil stock opened at C$0.61 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a 12-month low of C$0.49 and a 12-month high of C$1.34. The company has a market cap of $42.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.62.

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$17.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that InPlay Oil will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

InPlay Oil Company Profile

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

