Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Garrison Point Advisors LLC

Garrison Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 1.5% of Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Garrison Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 7,604 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 25.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,518,881 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $264,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at about $718,000. 65.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nomura lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.26.

Shares of Intel stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $53.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $78,539.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,917.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

