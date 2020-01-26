Intellectus Partners LLC Sells 2,266 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intellectus Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,426 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,266 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ferris Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferris Capital LLC now owns 3,972 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 139,401 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,787 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $70,413,000 after buying an additional 16,379 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $60.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.63 and its 200 day moving average is $59.13. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.28 and a twelve month high of $62.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.23%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

