Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 1,523 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,773 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Intel by 762.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,057 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $628,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Intel by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,714,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.26.

INTC stock opened at $68.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.65. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.86 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to purchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $165,700.25. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 1,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total value of $78,539.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,253,917.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.