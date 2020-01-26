Intl Fcstone Inc. Acquires 1,671 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,655 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OXY. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,440 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 36.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.0% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 5,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Truewealth LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 52.4% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 785 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 6.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director William R. Klesse acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $228,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 119,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,540,442.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bob Shearer acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.96 per share, for a total transaction of $194,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,533.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,900 shares of company stock worth $1,393,129. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $42.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.33. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $68.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.65.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 6.34%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.07%.

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.22.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

