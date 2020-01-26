Intl Fcstone Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND)

Intl Fcstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Land Corp (NASDAQ:LAND) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Gladstone Land worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Gladstone Land by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 33,381 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,481 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Gladstone Land by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,207 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 199,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 7,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 42.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 19,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,766 shares in the last quarter. 32.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAND opened at $13.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Gladstone Land Corp has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $13.61. The firm has a market cap of $280.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.05 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be paid a $0.0447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.88%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.38 price target for the company. Finally, Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Gladstone Land is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust that invests in farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S., which it leases to unrelated third-party farmer-tenants. The Company reports the current fair value of its farmland on a quarterly basis; as of December 31, 2018, its estimated net asset value was $12.88 per share.

