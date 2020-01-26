Intl Fcstone Inc. Buys Shares of 1,373 Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $506,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 294,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,816,000 after acquiring an additional 21,018 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 277.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,285,000 after buying an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDC stock opened at $162.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $160.86 and its 200 day moving average is $156.26. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $163.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

