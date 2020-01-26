Intl Fcstone Inc. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,544 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 687 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 price objective on Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.41.

Shares of VZ opened at $60.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200-day moving average of $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.23%.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total value of $81,506.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total value of $80,154.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

