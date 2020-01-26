Intl Fcstone Inc. Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,525 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 386 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $163.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.31.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $596,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,371. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total transaction of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DIS opened at $140.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.59 and a 200 day moving average of $139.75. The company has a market cap of $256.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.00. Walt Disney Co has a 12 month low of $107.32 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $19.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.02 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

