Intl Fcstone Inc. Increases Stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the third quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 33.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $1,360.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,464.67.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,466.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,387.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,264.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,023.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,027.03 and a 12-month high of $1,500.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.42 by ($2.30). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $13.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

