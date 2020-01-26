Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $211,000 in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,586 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in International Paper by 20.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 78,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 13,150 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 11.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,025 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after purchasing an additional 27,716 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Paper by 958.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,320,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101,278 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 104.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 263,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,421,000 after purchasing an additional 134,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $358,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IP stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. International Paper Co has a one year low of $36.45 and a one year high of $48.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.52.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 26.97%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that International Paper Co will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

IP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price objective on shares of International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BNP Paribas started coverage on International Paper in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on International Paper from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on International Paper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.27.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

