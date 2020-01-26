Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $240,000 in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Truist Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 331,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,704,000 after acquiring an additional 30,524 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Truist Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,642,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $80,692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,749 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after acquiring an additional 790,879 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $12,175,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,110,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TFC. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.85.

In other news, VP Donta L. Wilson sold 10,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total transaction of $582,456.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,045.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $471,042.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882. 0.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TFC opened at $55.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.45. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $56.92.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

