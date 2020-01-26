Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $247,000 in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 55I LLC increased its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $665,000.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a one year low of $23.23 and a one year high of $27.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.68.

