Intl Fcstone Inc. Invests $293,000 in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Whitnell & Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $151.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $148.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.19. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $120.38 and a twelve month high of $153.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a $0.768 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Large-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $3.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

