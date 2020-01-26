Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Position in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF)

Intl Fcstone Inc. lessened its holdings in VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSF) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 718 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. owned 0.46% of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,717,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 581.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 40,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CSF stock opened at $39.03 on Friday. VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 52-week low of $35.14 and a 52-week high of $41.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69.

VictoryShares US Discovery Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Company Profile

