Intl Fcstone Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Intl Fcstone Inc. cut its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willingdon Wealth Management raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.6% during the third quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HACK opened at $43.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.07. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.98 and a fifty-two week high of $44.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%.

