Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Intl Fcstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.6% of Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Intl Fcstone Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,545,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com stock opened at $1,861.64 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,566.76 and a 52 week high of $2,035.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $934.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,815.85.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $69.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.52% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 304 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,749.91, for a total value of $531,972.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,790.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,653,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock valued at $17,869,618 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,280.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie set a $2,200.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,177.07.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.