Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases New Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,363,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,927 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 61.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 270,928 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,481,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,237,000 after buying an additional 1,217,224 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of B2Gold by 373.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,165,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,952,000 after buying an additional 11,965,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of B2Gold by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,077,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,715,000 after buying an additional 5,190,812 shares during the period.

Shares of B2Gold stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. B2Gold Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.37.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $310.78 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Securities raised shares of B2Gold to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on shares of B2Gold in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, B2Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.91.

About B2Gold

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, Finland, and Namibia. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. The company primarily holds 80% interest in Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 95% interest in El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

