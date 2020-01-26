Intl Fcstone Inc. Purchases New Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Intl Fcstone Inc. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,159 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LOW. Guggenheim raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.88.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $120.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.04. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $123.14. The company has a market capitalization of $94.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business had revenue of $17.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

