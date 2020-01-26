INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Shares Down 0.2%

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55, approximately 1,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 60,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.57.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.51.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

In other INVESCO HIGH IN/COM news, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 19,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $211,563.40. Also, insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 22,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $237,610.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHIT. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 36,581 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 355,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after buying an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 119,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 31,794 shares during the last quarter.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile (NYSE:IHIT)

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

