iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Holdings Lifted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 19.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 298.9% in the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $96.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.08. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $85.32 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

