Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Given a C$0.50 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$0.50 price objective on Itafos (CVE:IFOS) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

IFOS opened at C$0.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.00. Itafos has a one year low of C$0.45 and a one year high of C$1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.28, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Itafos Company Profile

Itafos operates as a vertically integrated phosphate fertilizers and specialty products company. It operates through Itafos Conda, Itafos Arraias, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, single superphosphate, and ammonium polyphosphate.

