James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 10,652 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,806 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 105.8% during the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock opened at $111.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $110.42 and a one year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

