James Investment Research Inc. Acquires 2,667 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Boston Partners boosted its stake in KLA by 132.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $486,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739,882 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA by 4.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,248,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,447,811,000 after buying an additional 470,708 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,455,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 675.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 208,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,311,000 after buying an additional 181,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,844,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $179.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.68. KLA Corporation has a 1-year low of $98.64 and a 1-year high of $184.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.70.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. KLA had a net margin of 23.03% and a return on equity of 54.53%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KLA from $162.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of KLA from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total value of $110,682.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amichai Steimberg sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $800,370.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,053 shares of company stock valued at $3,525,299. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

