James Investment Research Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 3,543.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,610 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,660 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.14% of Innospec worth $3,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IOSP. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Innospec in the third quarter valued at $25,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Innospec during the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Innospec in the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,819 shares of company stock valued at $3,579,950 in the last three months. 1.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

NASDAQ IOSP opened at $106.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Innospec Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.66 and a 1 year high of $107.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84 and a beta of 1.27.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

