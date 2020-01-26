James Investment Research Inc. Has $2.71 Million Position in KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM)

James Investment Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. owned 0.17% of KEMET worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 154.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in KEMET by 18.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 865,379 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,278,000 after buying an additional 133,504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in KEMET by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,388,424 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,786,000 after buying an additional 97,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in KEMET by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,628,077 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,244,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in KEMET by 11.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 511,156 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEM opened at $26.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.65. KEMET Co. has a 1-year low of $15.87 and a 1-year high of $27.61.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. KEMET had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $327.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that KEMET Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. B. Riley cut KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.20 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered KEMET from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine cut KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised KEMET from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th.

KEMET

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

