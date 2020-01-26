James Investment Research Inc. Has $3.13 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 68.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,031,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter valued at $872,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 427,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $88,533,000 after purchasing an additional 197,690 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 25.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 766,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,868,000 after purchasing an additional 154,044 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 428,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $87,573,000 after buying an additional 129,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GS opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $180.73 and a fifty-two week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.85.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.20 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.56 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 24.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (up previously from $244.00) on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $220.00 price target on Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Buckingham Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Goldman Sachs Group from $278.00 to $264.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.53.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

