James Investment Research Inc. Raises Holdings in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) by 202.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 183,248 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Innoviva worth $3,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Innoviva in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,336,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth approximately $3,980,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva in the third quarter worth $1,715,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 53.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 422,266 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 146,722 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Innoviva by 73.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,037 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after buying an additional 92,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVA opened at $14.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day moving average is $12.33. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 110.18 and a quick ratio of 110.18. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $10.03 and a 1 year high of $20.54.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $65.38 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 168.69% and a net margin of 141.80%. Analysts expect that Innoviva Inc will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INVA. TheStreet raised shares of Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innoviva from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

