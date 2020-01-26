James Investment Research Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

James Investment Research Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,295 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDY. Haverford Trust Co. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 24,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 35,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 178,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Resource Group increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,462,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter.

SDY opened at $107.08 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $92.85 and a twelve month high of $108.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.51.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

