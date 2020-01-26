James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,878 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc. owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 65,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 96.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 66.4% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 23,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 368,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,317,000 after buying an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCLT opened at $104.19 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.70 and a one year high of $104.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average of $100.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

