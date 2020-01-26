James Investment Research Inc. Sells 7,335 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

James Investment Research Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,335 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.5% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank raised Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.14.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $134.78 on Friday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $123.61 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.81 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.17%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.