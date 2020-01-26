Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Barclays PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on BCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $9.00 on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.54 and a 1-year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Barclays by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 26,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Barclays by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $441,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Barclays by 357.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 187,048 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Barclays during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,346,000. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

