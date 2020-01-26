Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:RDS.A)

Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR (NYSE:RDS.A) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Dutch Shell in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Gammel anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Royal Dutch Shell’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.86 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Get Royal Dutch Shell alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RDS.A. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ABN Amro cut shares of Royal Dutch Shell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.25.

NYSE RDS.A opened at $57.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.70. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of $54.56 and a 52 week high of $66.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $231.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. Royal Dutch Shell had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $89.54 billion for the quarter.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.