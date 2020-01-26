Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 78

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on LLOY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 68 ($0.89) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 72 ($0.95) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, HSBC set a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on Lloyds Banking Group and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 65.88 ($0.87).

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 58.09 ($0.76) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 61.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 57.04. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.16 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The stock has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.75.

In related news, insider Sara V. Weller bought 32,988 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 61 ($0.80) per share, with a total value of £20,122.68 ($26,470.24). Also, insider Juan Colombás sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.83), for a total value of £630,000 ($828,729.28).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

