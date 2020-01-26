Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HKMPF)

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Vane-Tempest forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hikma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2020 earnings at $1.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $23.00 on Friday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $20.08 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $24.85.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

