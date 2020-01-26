Jolley Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Jolley Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% during the third quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVX. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on Chevron from $140.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.87.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,300 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,079 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $111.85 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $110.42 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

