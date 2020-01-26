JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Price Target to GBX 4,250

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,600 ($47.36) to GBX 4,250 ($55.91) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,900 ($64.46) to GBX 4,800 ($63.14) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,950 ($51.96) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 3,762.50 ($49.49).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

BATS opened at GBX 3,412.50 ($44.89) on Wednesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 34.85 ($0.46) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($46.13). The stock has a market cap of $78.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,285.57 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,010.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50.75 ($0.67) per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. British American Tobacco Plc Ads’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.76%.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.