K12 (LRN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

K12 (NYSE:LRN) will issue its Q2 2020 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, January 27th. Analysts expect K12 to post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $19.70 on Friday. K12 has a 52 week low of $18.90 and a 52 week high of $37.43. The company has a market cap of $820.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29.

Get K12 alerts:

LRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of K12 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for K12 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K12 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.