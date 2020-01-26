K12 (NYSE:LRN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

K12 (NYSE:LRN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Barrington Research in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $40.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 103.05% from the company’s previous close.

LRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of K12 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of K12 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

K12 stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $820.74 million, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. K12 has a 1 year low of $18.90 and a 1 year high of $37.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRN. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of K12 in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of K12 by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of K12 by 507.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in K12 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

K12 Company Profile

K12 Inc, a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners.

