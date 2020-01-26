Kellogg (NYSE:K) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $3.92 Per Share

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Kellogg in a report issued on Wednesday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson anticipates that the company will earn $3.92 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on K. Barclays cut Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine cut Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Kellogg from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.12.

NYSE K opened at $69.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $51.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share.

In other news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 20,655 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $1,316,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $41,963,106 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Kellogg by 1.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 86,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,556,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Kellogg by 96.0% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter valued at $228,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 15.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 89,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

