Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Trading Down 2.2%

Kelt Exploration Ltd (OTCMKTS:KELTF)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.06 and last traded at $3.06, 1,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average session volume of 3,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.13.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

About Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2018, the company held petroleum and natural gas rights in 841,415 net acres of undeveloped land.

