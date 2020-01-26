Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €540.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($627.91) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kering presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €597.71 ($695.02).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €573.30 ($666.63) on Wednesday. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €579.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €509.48.

About Kering

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

