KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KGFHY shares. ValuEngine upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KINGFISHER PLC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:KGFHY opened at $5.41 on Friday. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.31.

About KINGFISHER PLC/SH

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

