Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at CIBC

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th.

TSE LIF opened at C$22.29 on Thursday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a 1-year low of C$21.87 and a 1-year high of C$36.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.71 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.01.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (TSE:LIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.95 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$46.19 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Labrador Iron Ore Royalty will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, owns a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that operates an iron mine near Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. IOC engages in the production and sale of iron ore pellets and concentrates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

