Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $96.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lamb Weston’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lamb Weston from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $83.86.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $90.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96. Lamb Weston has a 1-year low of $58.83 and a 1-year high of $94.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.65 and its 200-day moving average is $76.92.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Lamb Weston’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.84%.

In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.07, for a total transaction of $552,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789 in the last 90 days. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 261.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the second quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 103.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

