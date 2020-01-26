Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.02

Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.02 and last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 14643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.07.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LPI. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $5.50 to $5.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.27.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.87 million, a PE ratio of 9.05 and a beta of 1.79.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 16.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 18.5% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 61,562 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 61,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

