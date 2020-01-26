LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Itau Unibanco

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Itau Unibanco to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Itau Unibanco’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.14% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LTM. Citigroup raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LATAM Airlines Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LATAM Airlines Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.84.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of LTM stock opened at $8.75 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.17. LATAM Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 1.28.

LATAM Airlines Group (NYSE:LTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. LATAM Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 3.45%. Equities research analysts predict that LATAM Airlines Group will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTM. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 20.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,676 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,209,000 after acquiring an additional 25,035 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 17.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 84,744 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newfoundland Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of LATAM Airlines Group in the second quarter worth approximately $328,000. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Europe, Colombia, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, the Asia Pacific, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in two segments, Air Transportation; and Multiplus Coalition and Loyalty Program.

Featured Article: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.