LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) Given a €105.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €105.00 ($122.09) target price by analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.87% from the company’s current price.

LEG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €112.00 ($130.23) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €120.00 ($139.53) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.34 ($132.95).

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEG opened at €111.55 ($129.71) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 52 week low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 52 week high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €106.03 and a 200-day moving average of €104.22.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.