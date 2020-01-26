Liberum Capital Analysts Give Novartis (VTX:NOVN) a CHF 100 Price Target

Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 price objective on Novartis (VTX:NOVN) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 105 price target on Novartis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays set a CHF 85 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 93 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a CHF 96 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of CHF 95.42.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis has a 12 month low of CHF 72.45 and a 12 month high of CHF 88.30.

About Novartis

Novan, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its clinical stage product candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy that is in Phase III pivotal clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and SB206, a topical antiviral gel, which is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of patients with external genital warts, and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.